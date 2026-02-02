U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi plan to meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss a possible nuclear deal and other issues, a U.S. official said on Monday.



"The president's been calling for them to make a deal. The meeting is to hear what they have to say," the official said.



An Iranian foreign ministry official earlier said Tehran was weighing the terms for resuming talks with the United States soon, after both sides signaled readiness to revive diplomacy over a long-running nuclear dispute and dispel fears of a new regional war.



Friday's planned meeting was first reported by Axios.



