PM Mikati condemns Israeli attack on journalists in Hasbaya, South Lebanon

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the recent Israeli assault targeting journalists and reporters in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, describing it as a chapter in the ongoing war crimes committed by Israel without international deterrence or response.



In a statement, Mikati asserted that "this deliberate aggression aims to intimidate the media and obscure the crimes and destruction being perpetrated."



He further stated, "I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to include this new crime in the series of documented files on Israeli crimes that will be submitted to the relevant international authorities, hoping that the global conscience will intervene to stop these actions."



Mikati also expressed his condolences for the fallen journalists and wished a swift recovery for the injured.