MEA reminds travelers of 24/7 call center services

Lebanon News
2024-10-25 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MEA reminds travelers of 24/7 call center services
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MEA reminds travelers of 24/7 call center services

Middle East Airlines (MEA) has issued a reminder to its passengers about the 24/7 availability of its call center, designed to assist with booking requests, ticket purchases, and other travel-related services. 

MEA's call center can be reached via the following numbers:

Landline Number: 01-629999

Hotline Numbers: 1320 and 1330 (accessible from any landline or mobile phone with no additional charges)

Mobile Numbers: 81-477905, 81-477906, 81-477907, 81-477908 

Lebanon News

MEA

Middle East Airlines

Travelers

Call Center

Services

LBCI Next
Hezbollah announces targeting of Israeli forces in multiple attacks
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Jordanian FM and Blinken discuss measures to address regional escalation and humanitarian needs in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Chinese Embassy in Lebanon suspends passport, visa, and notarization services

LBCI
World News
2024-10-22

Blinken urges Israel to 'de-escalate' response to Iran's attack as Netanyahu reviews security measures

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

Complete halt of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport as military announces emergency measures in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israeli airstrike hits Laylaki in Beirut’s southern suburbs, says Lebanon's state media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Hezbollah announces record 47 attacks on Israel, reports Israel Hayom

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-16

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

FM Bou Habib meets US Deputy Secretary of State to discuss US aid pledged to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:15

Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on Hasbaya, South Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More