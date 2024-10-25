MEA reminds travelers of 24/7 call center services

Middle East Airlines (MEA) has issued a reminder to its passengers about the 24/7 availability of its call center, designed to assist with booking requests, ticket purchases, and other travel-related services.



MEA's call center can be reached via the following numbers:



Landline Number: 01-629999



Hotline Numbers: 1320 and 1330 (accessible from any landline or mobile phone with no additional charges)



Mobile Numbers: 81-477905, 81-477906, 81-477907, 81-477908