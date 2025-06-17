Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

LBCI correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that Israeli authorities are increasingly concerned about the possibility of renewed cyberattacks similar to those that recently caused major disruptions in the national power grid.



Shehadeh also noted that a potential upcoming strike against Iran “would make the pager explosion operation look simple by comparison.”