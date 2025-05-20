Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP

Lebanon News
20-05-2025 | 11:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon&#39;s Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP

A member of Mahmoud Abbas' delegation to Beirut told AFP on Tuesday that the Palestinian president will discuss the issue of weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps during his three-day visit to the country.

"The issue of Palestinian weapons in the camps will be one of the topics on the agenda for discussion between President Abbas, the Lebanese President, and the Lebanese government," said Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee who is accompanying Abbas on the visit.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Mahmoud Abbas

Palestine

Refugee

Camps

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-19

With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Port of Beirut Director details its role in logistical operations during Fayez Rasamny's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon’s municipal elections cost $8 million: Could electronic voting be the solution?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

No exit until 'Hamas falls': Israel escalates war in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

MP Neemat Frem calls for technocratic government to preserve post-election momentum

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:09

Starmer says UK, France, and Canada appalled by escalation in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

Kim Kardashian says will tell 'my truth' at Paris robbery trial

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
04:01

WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

MP Elias Bou Saab, French Ambassador discuss reform laws and upcoming donor conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More