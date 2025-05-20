Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP

A member of Mahmoud Abbas' delegation to Beirut told AFP on Tuesday that the Palestinian president will discuss the issue of weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camps during his three-day visit to the country.



"The issue of Palestinian weapons in the camps will be one of the topics on the agenda for discussion between President Abbas, the Lebanese President, and the Lebanese government," said Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee who is accompanying Abbas on the visit.



AFP