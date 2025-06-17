News
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
17-06-2025 | 02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 10,000, while diesel prices increased by LBP 16,000, with the price of gas remaining unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,508,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,548,000
Diesel: LBP 1,417,000
Gas canister: LBP 897,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
gasoline
Diesel
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
Previous
