Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 10,000, while diesel prices increased by LBP 16,000, with the price of gas remaining unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,508,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,548,000

Diesel: LBP 1,417,000

Gas canister: LBP 897,000