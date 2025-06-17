Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
17-06-2025 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 10,000, while diesel prices increased by LBP 16,000, with the price of gas remaining unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,508,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,548,000
Diesel: LBP 1,417,000 
Gas canister: LBP 897,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

gasoline

Diesel

Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-03

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-27

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-23

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:07

Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan

LBCI
Middle East News
05:24

Cyberattack disrupts Iran's Bank Sepah — report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14

In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Iran 'destroyed' strategic targets in Israel with drones, military official says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)

LBCI
World News
17:01

Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More