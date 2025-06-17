Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

17-06-2025 | 14:41
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

As part of ongoing efforts to assist Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya, Turkey, the Public Works and Transport Ministry, under the direction of Minister Fayyad Rasamny, announced three available options to facilitate their safe and swift return to Lebanon.

The first option allows travelers to move from Antalya to Istanbul—by land or air—where they can then book tickets on flights heading to Beirut.

The second option involves waiting for the outcome of negotiations between Nakhal Travel and several Turkish airlines to secure a direct flight from Antalya to Beirut. The flight will be arranged once the necessary procedures are completed.

The third option is a maritime route using a cruise ship that will depart from Tripoli Port in Lebanon to the Port of Mersin in Turkey. The vessel will then transport Lebanese citizens from Mersin and return to Lebanon. This round-trip voyage is scheduled to leave on Wednesday, June 18, and return on Thursday, June 19.

The Ministry emphasized that these three alternatives are being made available to allow each individual to choose the option best suited to their needs. Citizens are urged to coordinate with relevant authorities and travel agencies to ensure a smooth and secure return process.

