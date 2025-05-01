News
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
Lebanon News
01-05-2025 | 09:04
President Aoun salutes Lebanese workers on Labor Day, vows continued support and reforms
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun issued a message on Thursday, marking Labor Day, in which he praised the resilience of Lebanese workers and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to protecting their rights.
“You have remained faithful and hopeful for a better tomorrow despite all the hardships,” Aoun said, addressing workers nationwide.
He emphasized that the state remains committed to safeguarding workers’ rights and improving their conditions, noting that ongoing reforms aim to create job opportunities for young people and strengthen the country’s social protection system.
“No matter how long the current crisis lasts, it will eventually come to an end,” he added. “We will emerge stronger and more resilient and continue building the Lebanon of tomorrow.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Labor Day
Workers
Reform
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Sources to LBCI: Finance Minister signs judicial appointments decree for Court of Cassation chiefs
Previous
