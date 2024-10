Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut

The Israeli army claimed it carried out airstrikes on sites related to the production of weaponry and headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut.



According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strikes, which took place on Thursday night, were conducted based on "precise intelligence."



"The strikes targeted multiple locations associated with Hezbollah's intelligence operations and air defense systems," he claimed in the statement on X.



Adraee confirmed that all targeted sites were situated within residential buildings, which he alleged was "another example of Hezbollah's use of Lebanese civilians as human shields."



Before the airstrikes, the army reportedly took measures to "minimize the risk of civilian casualties, including issuing warnings to residents in the affected areas."

#عاجل جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي هاجم مواقع لإنتاج وسائل قتالية ومقرات لحزب الله في بيروت



🔸خلال الليلة الماضية، شنت طائرات سلاح الجو الحربية بتوجيه استخباري دقيق غارات استهدفت عدة مواقع لإنتاج وسائل قتالية ومقرات تابعة لركن الاستخبارات ومنظومة الدفاع الجوي التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي… pic.twitter.com/r5N73OyV3A — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 25, 2024