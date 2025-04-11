MP Ali Fayyad says Hezbollah ready for state-led dialogue on unresolved issues

Lebanon News
11-04-2025 | 03:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Ali Fayyad says Hezbollah ready for state-led dialogue on unresolved issues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Ali Fayyad says Hezbollah ready for state-led dialogue on unresolved issues

Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad said the group is open to any internal dialogue launched by the Lebanese state to resolve outstanding issues, especially since recent official Lebanese positions have shown a clear awareness of the importance of dialogue in preserving domestic stability — something he believes is under threat from U.S. policies that serve Israel’s interests.

Speaking at a memorial for Hezbollah fighter Hassan Ali Rammal in Bir Hasan, Fayyad warned that U.S. pressure on the Lebanese Army to disarm Hezbollah, financial restrictions on Lebanon, efforts to block aid and reconstruction, and recent allegations about Beirut Port are all part of a broader attempt to bring Lebanon under U.S. control and shield Israel’s actions — including its assassinations — from accountability.

Fayyad also criticized certain Lebanese political and media figures for echoing these foreign positions, saying their rhetoric has crossed the line from political disagreement into open hostility. 

He argued that such behavior undermines coexistence and stability and weakens the efforts of the current leadership to navigate the country through this difficult period.

He concluded by warning that these internal divisions are fueling dangerous tensions, especially when they touch on sensitive issues like national security, sovereignty, and the rights of key communities within Lebanon to live with dignity and safety.
 

Lebanon News

Ali Fayyad

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Dialogue

Issues

US

Israel

Conflict

Weapons

LBCI Next
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA
Lebanon's President Aoun visits Beirut Port to inspect customs and security operations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

MP Ali Hassan Khalil calls for unified government stance on Lebanon's land liberation commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah fully regained its strength; patience has its limits

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

Iran says ready for 'constructive talks' with Lebanon on resuming flights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

EU delivers 40 tons of medicines and emergency supplies to Lebanon via UNICEF

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

PM Salam reaffirms reform commitment, pushes forward with IMF deal and regional partnerships

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Energy Minister visits EDL (Images)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Drone strikes target area in Aita al-Shaab: Two airstrikes reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

MP Ali Fayyad says Hezbollah ready for state-led dialogue on unresolved issues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Turkey courts order release of 107 students held over protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Lebanon seeks resolution to pension law dispute for private school teachers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lavrov invites FM Youssef Rajji to Moscow amid talks on regional developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More