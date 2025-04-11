MP Ali Fayyad says Hezbollah ready for state-led dialogue on unresolved issues

Hezbollah MP Ali Fayyad said the group is open to any internal dialogue launched by the Lebanese state to resolve outstanding issues, especially since recent official Lebanese positions have shown a clear awareness of the importance of dialogue in preserving domestic stability — something he believes is under threat from U.S. policies that serve Israel’s interests.



Speaking at a memorial for Hezbollah fighter Hassan Ali Rammal in Bir Hasan, Fayyad warned that U.S. pressure on the Lebanese Army to disarm Hezbollah, financial restrictions on Lebanon, efforts to block aid and reconstruction, and recent allegations about Beirut Port are all part of a broader attempt to bring Lebanon under U.S. control and shield Israel’s actions — including its assassinations — from accountability.



Fayyad also criticized certain Lebanese political and media figures for echoing these foreign positions, saying their rhetoric has crossed the line from political disagreement into open hostility.



He argued that such behavior undermines coexistence and stability and weakens the efforts of the current leadership to navigate the country through this difficult period.



He concluded by warning that these internal divisions are fueling dangerous tensions, especially when they touch on sensitive issues like national security, sovereignty, and the rights of key communities within Lebanon to live with dignity and safety.