Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held talks on Friday with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris, at the government headquarters in Dublin.



During the visit, Harris welcomed Mikati as "the first Lebanese prime minister to visit Ireland."



He expressed "Ireland's solidarity with Lebanon, especially in these challenging times," stressing that his country has urged international organizations and the European Union to push for a ceasefire in Lebanon and called on all parties to implement U.N. Resolution 1701.



Harris added, "We strongly condemn the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL forces," stating: "The cycle of violence in the Middle East has reached unacceptable levels, and the international community must make exceptional efforts to end it."



Prime Minister Mikati expressed Lebanon's gratitude to Ireland for its support and early involvement in UNIFIL forces, highlighting "the sacrifices Ireland and its soldiers have made in Lebanon."



He also thanked Ireland for its "steadfast support for humanitarian and just causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue." He emphasized that "the symbolic value of this visit is to thank the countries that always stand by Lebanon."