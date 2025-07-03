News
Russia becomes first country to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan
World News
03-07-2025 | 14:48
Russia becomes first country to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan
Russia announced on Thursday that it has accepted the credentials of a new Afghan ambassador, becoming the first country to officially recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, “We believe that formal recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will provide momentum for the development of fruitful bilateral cooperation between our two countries in various fields.”
AFP
World News
Russi
Taliban
Government
Afghanistan
Recognition
