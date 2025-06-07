News
Researcher Ossa Kbire
Trump says Musk to face 'serious consequences' if he funds Democrats
07-06-2025 | 13:36
Donald Trump said on Saturday there would be "serious consequences" if Elon Musk funds U.S. Democrats running against Republicans who vote for the president's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill and said his relationship with his billionaire donor is over.
In a telephone interview with NBC News, Trump declined to say what those consequences would be, and went on to add that he had not had discussions about whether to investigate Musk.
Asked if he thought his relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Trump said, "I would assume so, yeah."
"No," Trump told NBC when asked if he had any desire to repair his relationship with Musk.
Reuters
United States
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
