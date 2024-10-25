Hezbollah confirms targeted strikes on Israeli military vehicle in Odaisseh, South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced that its fighters successfully targeted an Israeli military unit of 12 soldiers on the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Odaisseh in South Lebanon using a guided missile, resulting in confirmed casualties.



According to Hezbollah's statement, approximately 20 minutes after the initial strike, a second Israeli military vehicle—a Hummer carrying four soldiers—arrived to support the first group.



Hezbollah fighters reported that they then launched another guided missile, hitting the vehicle and inflicting further casualties on Israeli forces.