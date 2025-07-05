Erdogan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he asked U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene to stop the Gaza aid center shootings which the U.N. says have killed more than 500 people.



Erdogan said when he met Trump at a NATO summit in late June, he told him: "There are people who are being killed in food queues. You need to intervene here so that these people are not killed," the Anadolu state news agency reported Saturday.





AFP