Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry in Houla, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-27 | 05:02
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry in Houla, South Lebanon
Hezbollah said Sunday that it targeted an Israeli infantry unit in Houla, South Lebanon, with a guided missile, resulting in casualties and injuries among the soldiers.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
South
Lebanon
Israel
Infantry
Israeli airstrike kills three in Zawtar El Charqiyeh, South Lebanon
Four Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon clashes, army reports
Latest News
World News
12:57
EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote 'irregularities'
0
Lebanon News
12:53
UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre's Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners
0
Middle East News
12:27
Harris says not concerned Trump's talks with Netanyahu will undermine Biden Administration's Middle East efforts
0
Lebanon News
12:53
UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre's Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
12:13
Jordan's King meets General Joseph Aoun: Army is the guarantor of security and stability in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Fires erupt in Jezzine and Zgharta districts
0
Lebanon News
09:35
Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's operations reach new heights amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes
0
World News
2024-09-27
Biden ready to 'adjust' US forces in Mideast amid tensions: White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-29
Families of Israeli Hostages Stage Bold Protest, Pressuring Netanyahu for Exchange Deal with Hamas
Videos
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
1
Lebanon News
09:35
Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:15
Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel
3
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor
4
Lebanon News
03:08
Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in Beirut's southern suburbs and across Lebanon
5
Middle East News
15:43
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
6
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital
7
Middle East News
14:24
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
8
Lebanon News
06:44
Israeli army urges evacuation of several southern Lebanese villages
