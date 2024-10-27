Foreign Ministry files new complaint to UN, condemning Israeli aggression

Lebanon News
2024-10-27 | 06:06
Foreign Ministry files new complaint to UN, condemning Israeli aggression
2min
Foreign Ministry files new complaint to UN, condemning Israeli aggression

The Foreign Ministry has filed a new complaint with the United Nations Security Council, documenting Israeli aggression against Lebanon from October 15 to October 24, 2024.

In its statement, the ministry condemned Israel's "continued aggression and military incursion" into its territory, citing civilian casualties and property destruction.

It highlighted incidents of violence, including recent attacks on border villages and neighborhoods in southern Lebanon, particularly in the towns of Meiss el-Jabal and Mhaybib, where Israel targeted what it claimed were weapon depots or military installations.

Lebanon reported that six members of the Lebanese Army were killed in the town of Yater and along the road between Ain Ebel and Hanine.

The complaint also condemned attacks on ambulance teams, journalists, and personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Additionally, Israel conducted airstrikes near Rafic Hariri Governmental Hospital and Bahman Hospital, targeting the municipal building in Nabatieh. The strikes resulted in the deaths of six officials, including the mayor, as well as the mayors of Hanouiyeh and Sohmor.

The Lebanese government stated that Israel continually ignores international law and the resolutions of UN bodies, avoiding accountability from the international community.

Lebanon urged the Security Council to condemn the Israeli invasion and violations of its sovereignty, calling for immediate action to ensure the safety of its people.

The ministry reiterated its demand for Israel to fully comply with Resolution 1701, which includes an immediate cessation of hostilities and the unconditional withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon News

Ministry

files

complaint

condemning

Israeli

aggression

