Six killed, including a child, in Israel's strike on Sidon's Haret Saida

Lebanon News
2024-10-27 | 08:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Six killed, including a child, in Israel&#39;s strike on Sidon&#39;s Haret Saida
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Six killed, including a child, in Israel's strike on Sidon's Haret Saida

An updated toll on the Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment in a building in Sidon's Haret Saida has killed six people, including a child, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

Moreover, around 13 people were wounded in the strike.

Efforts are ongoing to assist the injured and control the damage.

Lebanon News

Killed

Child

Israel

Strike

Sidon

Haret Saida

LBCI Next
Toll rises to eight people killed in Israeli strike on Sidon's Haret Saida: Health Ministry
Hezbollah praises Tel Aviv attack as 'heroic operation against occupation soldiers'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Toll rises to eight people killed in Israeli strike on Sidon's Haret Saida: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Israeli airstrike on apartment in Sidon's Haret Saida kills two (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Lebanon says Israeli strikes near Beirut hospital killed four, including a child

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-13

Hamas and WAFA report five children killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:53

UNRWA confirms no direct hit on school in Tyre's Borj El Chmali, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Jordan's King meets General Joseph Aoun: Army is the guarantor of security and stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Fires erupt in Jezzine and Zgharta districts

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah operative and multiple targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Israeli defense minister says 'painful concessions' needed to free Gaza hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
07:24

Israeli defense minister: Hamas, Hezbollah no longer effective proxies for Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
01:30

Satellite photos show Israel hit Iran former nuclear weapons test building, missile facilities: Researchers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Israeli army claims it targeted 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in Beirut's southern suburbs and across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli army urges evacuation of several southern Lebanese villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More