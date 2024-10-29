News
Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-29 | 08:27
Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon
The Israeli military claimed that its "Carmeli Brigade (2), under the command of Division 146, has intensified operations in South Lebanon, resulting in the discovery and destruction of an underground Hezbollah command center."
Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, alleged that the facility reportedly included extensive infrastructure reaching depths of approximately eight meters.
"In addition, the Israeli forces uncovered and neutralized an underground infrastructure containing a field of explosives weighing half a ton," he claimed
According to the army, this explosive setup, allegedly constructed by Hezbollah several years ago, was located in "a residential area within a village in southern Lebanon."
"Both the infrastructure and explosives were completely destroyed," Adraee claimed.
