Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted an image of Hezbollah's newly appointed Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, on his account on X, commenting, "Temporary appointment. Not for long."



This statement echoes the Israeli Energy Minister's comments, "Anyone at the helm of the party is a target for assassination," implying a short-lived tenure for Qassem following the recent leadership change within Hezbollah.

— יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) October 29, 2024