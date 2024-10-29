UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party

On Tuesday afternoon, a rocket struck the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Naqoura, igniting a fire in a vehicle workshop, according to UNIFIL's statement.



"At the time of the attack, peacekeepers were not in their bunkers. While some personnel sustained minor injuries, fortunately, no serious injuries were reported," UNIFIL said.



"The rocket is believed to have been fired from north of UNIFIL's headquarters, likely by Hezbollah or an affiliated group. In response, UNIFIL has launched an investigation into the incident," the statement included.



UNIFIL emphasized the importance of all parties, including Hezbollah, adhering to their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property. It reiterated that any deliberate attack on U.N. forces constitutes a severe violation of international humanitarian law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.