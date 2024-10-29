News
Lebanon's Emergency Committee issues 31st report on Israeli attacks, casualties and humanitarian crisis
2024-10-29 | 13:34
Lebanon's Emergency Committee issues 31st report on Israeli attacks, casualties and humanitarian crisis
Lebanon's Emergency Committee, headed by Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, released its 31st report on the current situation following escalated Israeli attacks on the country.
Over the past 24 hours, 138 airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, and Baalbek-Hermel, bringing the total number of recorded attacks since the war's onset to 11,478.
The Health Ministry reported 77 people killed and 180 injuries in the past day alone, increasing the death toll to 2,787 killed and 12,772 wounded.
According to reports issued by the Health Ministry until October 27, 2024, health sector personnel continue to suffer significant losses, with 168 medical staff killed, 232 wounded, and extensive damage to 38 hospitals, 79 medical centers, and 239 emergency vehicles.
Displacement figures have risen drastically, with 1118 centers established to accommodate the displaced, though 941 have reached capacity. Registered displaced individuals now total 188,690 (43,586 families), mainly concentrated in Mount Lebanon and Beirut, though authorities estimate actual numbers are higher.
Security forces have mobilized to ensure safety, distribute essential supplies, and oversee price regulations while guarding shelters and monitoring borders.
Since September 23, approximately 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese citizens have crossed into Syria, seeking safety.
The Emergency Committee is responsible for receiving international aid and distributing it to the displaced within a clear and transparent mechanism across the governorates.
The Social Affairs Ministry released an October financial aid summary on its website, totaling $21,507,195.
This includes $19,342,205 under the "Aman" program benefiting 166,772 families, $1,031,760 for cash assistance to persons with disabilities benefiting 12,624 individuals, and $1,133,230 under the national program for the poorest families benefiting 9,950 households across seven southern districts.
Lebanon News
Lebanon's 22nd report issued on Israeli aggressions, casualties, and humanitarian response
Lebanon News
Lebanon's Health Minister reports rising casualties from Israeli attacks and ongoing medical response
Lebanon News
Israeli attacks total 11,340 since conflict began, pushing Lebanon’s crisis to breaking point
Lebanon News
Lebanon's humanitarian crisis deepens: 11,085 attacks put immense pressure on shelters - here are the latest figures
Lebanon News
LBCI reports: Red Cross teams successfully rescue resident, rush her to hospital
Lebanon News
At least ten killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon town, mayor tells Reuters
Middle East News
Israeli media cites 33 soldiers killed in Lebanon since start of the ground operation
Lebanon News
Lebanon's health ministry reports eight killed, 21 injured in Israeli strike on Sarafand
0
02:09
Lebanon News
Second Pakistani relief plane arrives in Beirut with 17 tons of aid
Lebanon News
MEA reminds travelers of 24/7 call center services
Lebanon News
Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports
Lebanon News
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Lebanon News
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Middle East News
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Lebanon News
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
2024-10-24
1
14:13
Lebanon News
Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General
Lebanon News
UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party
Lebanon News
Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
Israeli officials say negotiations for ceasefire in Lebanon reach advanced stages: Yedioth Ahronoth
Lebanon News
Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment
Lebanon News
Israel's Netanyahu convenes military, intelligence heads for Lebanon war talks: Axios reports
Lebanon News
Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon
