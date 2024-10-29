Lebanon's Emergency Committee, headed by Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, released its 31st report on the current situation following escalated Israeli attacks on the country.



Over the past 24 hours, 138 airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, and Baalbek-Hermel, bringing the total number of recorded attacks since the war's onset to 11,478.



The Health Ministry reported 77 people killed and 180 injuries in the past day alone, increasing the death toll to 2,787 killed and 12,772 wounded.



According to reports issued by the Health Ministry until October 27, 2024, health sector personnel continue to suffer significant losses, with 168 medical staff killed, 232 wounded, and extensive damage to 38 hospitals, 79 medical centers, and 239 emergency vehicles.



Displacement figures have risen drastically, with 1118 centers established to accommodate the displaced, though 941 have reached capacity. Registered displaced individuals now total 188,690 (43,586 families), mainly concentrated in Mount Lebanon and Beirut, though authorities estimate actual numbers are higher.



Security forces have mobilized to ensure safety, distribute essential supplies, and oversee price regulations while guarding shelters and monitoring borders.



Since September 23, approximately 355,910 Syrian nationals and 167,295 Lebanese citizens have crossed into Syria, seeking safety.



The Emergency Committee is responsible for receiving international aid and distributing it to the displaced within a clear and transparent mechanism across the governorates.



The Social Affairs Ministry released an October financial aid summary on its website, totaling $21,507,195.





This includes $19,342,205 under the "Aman" program benefiting 166,772 families, $1,031,760 for cash assistance to persons with disabilities benefiting 12,624 individuals, and $1,133,230 under the national program for the poorest families benefiting 9,950 households across seven southern districts.