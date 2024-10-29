On Tuesday, the Lebanese Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told Al Jazeera that Lebanon is "facing significant challenges concerning displaced individuals."



He added that the ongoing Israeli aggression exacerbates the displacement crisis, especially with the onset of winter. "We have more than 1,100 shelters that have reached their full capacity."



Minister Yassin noted: "There are negotiations led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, but they are still in their early stages."