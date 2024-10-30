Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 08:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah&#39;s Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it killed in an airstrike Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.
 
Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted on X on Wednesday claiming that the Israeli military has intensified their efforts to ''eliminate'' senior leaders of Hezbollah throughout Lebanon, with the recent targeted killing of Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, the deputy commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force.

Adraee stated, "Israeli army fighter jets, guided by intelligence from Military Intelligence and the Air Force, attacked in the Nabatieh area and killed Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi." 

Adraee continued that "Shahadi was promoting 'terrorist plans' against Israel," describing the operation as a ''significant blow to the Radwan Force's capabilities in planning and executing operations against Israeli forces and the northern Israel,'' particularly regarding their plan known as the "Conquer the Galilee."

He further claimed, "In his earlier positions, Shahadi was responsible for the operations of the Radwan Force during the fighting in Syria from 2012 to 2017, in addition to effectively managing the unit's combat plans in southern Lebanon."

Adraee concluded, "The Israeli army will continue to act against Hezbollah fighters and leaders, thwarting any threat to the citizens of Israel."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel Army

Assassination

Hezbollah

Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi

Deputy Commander

Radwan Force

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Israeli army targets Hezbollah's Radwan Force facilities in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Hezbollah hits Israeli soldiers in Khiam, forces jet from Zahrani skies

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Destruction in Iaat: Video captures aftermath of Israeli strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel

LBCI
World News
2024-09-10

The United States steps up sanctions over Iran missile deliveries to Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Lebanon's state media reports injuries in Tayr Debba following Israeli airstrike, drones active over Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Hezbollah: We targeted an Israeli army unit attempting to evacuate injured personnel in Ras Naqoura

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More