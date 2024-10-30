The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it killed in an airstrike Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted on X on Wednesday claiming that the Israeli military has intensified their efforts to ''eliminate'' senior leaders of Hezbollah throughout Lebanon, with the recent targeted killing of Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, the deputy commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force.



Adraee stated, "Israeli army fighter jets, guided by intelligence from Military Intelligence and the Air Force, attacked in the Nabatieh area and killed Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi."



Adraee continued that "Shahadi was promoting 'terrorist plans' against Israel," describing the operation as a ''significant blow to the Radwan Force's capabilities in planning and executing operations against Israeli forces and the northern Israel,'' particularly regarding their plan known as the "Conquer the Galilee."



He further claimed, "In his earlier positions, Shahadi was responsible for the operations of the Radwan Force during the fighting in Syria from 2012 to 2017, in addition to effectively managing the unit's combat plans in southern Lebanon."



Adraee concluded, "The Israeli army will continue to act against Hezbollah fighters and leaders, thwarting any threat to the citizens of Israel."