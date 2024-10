Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

In a post on X, Israeli Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed, ''During the past week, warplanes carried out an airstrike in the Burj Qallawiyah area, killing Mohammad Khalil Alian, identified as the commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector, part of the group’s Nasr unit.''

He stated, ''A separate airstrike on Wednesday targeting a Hezbollah air unit cell near Mazraat Al Joudiye, north of Tyre, as the cell launched a missile at an Israeli aircraft, which was not damaged in the incident.''



Adraee continued, ''Ongoing Israeli military operations by the 91st and 146th Brigades in southern Lebanon, aimed at ''neutralizing'' Hezbollah operatives and dismantling the group’s infrastructure.''



He concluded, ''In one operation, forces identified a Hezbollah anti-armor cell operating in a civilian area and directed an airstrike at the cell, furthering Israeli efforts to counter Hezbollah's activities along the Lebanese border.''