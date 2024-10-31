WSJ: US officials are in Israel to discuss ceasefire deal allowing strikes on Lebanon two months post-ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
WSJ: US officials are in Israel to discuss ceasefire deal allowing strikes on Lebanon two months post-ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
WSJ: US officials are in Israel to discuss ceasefire deal allowing strikes on Lebanon two months post-ceasefire

The Wall Street Journal reported that senior U.S. officials are in Israel to discuss a draft agreement for a ceasefire in Lebanon, which reportedly includes a provision allowing Israel to conduct strikes within Lebanese territory for two months post-ceasefire. 

This aspect is expected to face opposition from Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, citing it as a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Lebanon News

WSJ

US

Israel

Ceasefire

Deal

Strikes

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border
Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-28

Netanyahu’s office denies report on US-Israel deal to halt ground expansion in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-25

Israel's response against Iran: Lebanon front tensions rise as US pressure for a ceasefire mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Blinken says 'good progress' made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:29

Israeli strike targets Al-Qusayr, Central Syria: SANA

LBCI
Middle East News
08:16

Saudi FM says some agreements with US are "not linked" to normalization with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Israel's Adraee warns residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to immediately evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Israeli strike kills Lebanese Army soldier in Aamriyeh, Naqoura

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Israeli army issues evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Israeli army advances from Khiam, employs artillery and airstrikes with explosions in Kfarkela, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More