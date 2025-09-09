Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar

Hamas strongly condemned Israel's attack targeting its negotiating delegation in Qatar, describing the operation as a failed assassination attempt while confirming that five members were killed, including the son of senior leader Khalil al-Hayya, Humam al-Hayya, head of the movement's political bureau in Gaza, and Jihad Labad, director of Khalil al-Hayya's office.



In an official statement, Hamas held the United States jointly responsible with Israel for the strike, calling it a “cowardly assassination attempt” that will not alter its positions or demands.



Hamas reiterated its key demands: an immediate halt to Israeli aggression against Palestinians, full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a genuine prisoner exchange, humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, and reconstruction of the besieged territory.