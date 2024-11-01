PM Mikati says Israel's aggression signals rejection of ceasefire efforts

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 04:50
High views
2min
PM Mikati says Israel's aggression signals rejection of ceasefire efforts

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met at the Grand Serail on Friday morning with General Aroldo Lazaro, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). 

During their meeting, Mikati expressed Lebanon's appreciation for UNIFIL's efforts amid the ongoing violence in the region and reaffirmed the importance of the peacekeeping force's presence in southern Lebanon.

Mikati condemned the recent Israeli attacks on UNIFIL and the threats made against its personnel. He noted the commitment of several friendly nations to ensure that UNIFIL can continue its operations in the south.

"Israel's repeated expansion of its aggression to Lebanese areas and its threats to the population to evacuate entire cities and villages, alongside the renewed targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs with destructive airstrikes, are clear indicators of its rejection of all efforts to establish a ceasefire and implement Resolution 1701 fully," Mikati stated.

He also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the United Nations resolution and its provisions. Mikati remarked that Israeli statements and diplomatic signals indicate a persistent refusal to accept proposed solutions and an ongoing strategy of violence, urging the international community to address its historical and moral responsibilities in stopping the aggression.

