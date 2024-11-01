PM Mikati denies claims of US request for unilateral ceasefire with Israel

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 06:53
High views
PM Mikati denies claims of US request for unilateral ceasefire with Israel
PM Mikati denies claims of US request for unilateral ceasefire with Israel

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office denied reports Friday that the United States had requested Lebanon announce a unilateral ceasefire with Israel, stating that the Lebanese government remains committed to a bilateral ceasefire and the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a statement, Mikati clarified that Lebanon’s position is to seek a mutual ceasefire between the parties involved in the conflict rather than a one-sided action.

He emphasized the government's commitment to the terms outlined in Resolution 1701, which aims to stabilize the border region and calls for a cessation of hostilities.

This clarification follows a Reuters report citing two senior Lebanese sources—a prominent political figure and a high-ranking diplomat—who said that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein had suggested Lebanon initiate a unilateral ceasefire with Israel this week.

According to the sources, the proposal was part of U.S. efforts to advance negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, which has lasted more than a year.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Amos Hochstein

United States

Israel

Lebanon

War

Resolution 1701

Download now the LBCI mobile app
