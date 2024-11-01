PM Mikati denies claims of US request for unilateral ceasefire with Israel

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office denied reports Friday that the United States had requested Lebanon announce a unilateral ceasefire with Israel, stating that the Lebanese government remains committed to a bilateral ceasefire and the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



In a statement, Mikati clarified that Lebanon’s position is to seek a mutual ceasefire between the parties involved in the conflict rather than a one-sided action.



He emphasized the government's commitment to the terms outlined in Resolution 1701, which aims to stabilize the border region and calls for a cessation of hostilities.



This clarification follows a Reuters report citing two senior Lebanese sources—a prominent political figure and a high-ranking diplomat—who said that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein had suggested Lebanon initiate a unilateral ceasefire with Israel this week.



According to the sources, the proposal was part of U.S. efforts to advance negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, which has lasted more than a year.