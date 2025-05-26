Lebanon file resurfaces in Israel: Israel reports US scenarios to disarm Hezbollah north of Litani River

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Israeli army has begun reorganizing its deployment along the border with Lebanon, transferring the Galilee Division 91 to the northern front to oversee the area stretching from the Galilee Panhandle to the Mediterranean Sea.



Meanwhile, Division 210 will continue operating in the Shebaa Farms sector, while also managing the Golan Heights line.



Tel Aviv has linked this redeployment to what it describes as increased activity by Hezbollah. An Israeli report also acknowledged the army's inability to destroy the group's tunnel networks and underground infrastructure.



The Lebanese file has returned to the forefront of Israeli military and security discussions, especially in the wake of recent developments following U.S. President Donald Trump's regional visit, particularly regarding Syria.



According to American sources cited in the report, Trump is interested in reaching an arrangement with Lebanon similar to one allegedly made with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.



The report claims that Washington is pressuring Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to begin immediate disarmament of Hezbollah not only south of the Litani River—as stipulated by U.N. Resolution 1701—but also in areas north of it.



However, there are concerns this move could trigger internal conflict within Lebanon.



The Israeli report outlines three potential U.S. scenarios for Lebanon that the Trump administration is reportedly weighing.



The first scenario would see the implementation of the Syrian model in Lebanon by imposing strict conditions on Lebanese officials to prevent any internal escalation that might threaten Israel and require American intervention.



The second option involves Washington exerting greater internal pressure on Hezbollah. However, the report warns this could backfire, destabilizing Lebanon further and worsening the current situation.



The third and most severe scenario envisions a halt to U.S. efforts to manage tensions between Lebanon and Israel, effectively granting Israel the green light to act militarily without U.S. restraint.