Israeli army warns residents against traveling South as conflict continues

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army warns residents against traveling South as conflict continues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army warns residents against traveling South as conflict continues

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict remains active. Adraee stated that Israeli forces will continue to target Hezbollah elements and interests in the region.

"In light of the situation, residents are urged to refrain from traveling south and to return to their homes or olive groves. We ask you to adhere to these instructions for your safety," Adraee said.

Lebanon News

Avichay Adraee

Israeli Army

Forces

South

Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel's Palmachim base near Tel Aviv
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Israeli army allegedly destroys a 'Hezbollah underground command center' in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Hezbollah claims rocket attack on military base in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel's Palmachim base near Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

11 wounded in Israel after rockets launched from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More