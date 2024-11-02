Israeli army warns residents against traveling South as conflict continues

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict remains active. Adraee stated that Israeli forces will continue to target Hezbollah elements and interests in the region.



"In light of the situation, residents are urged to refrain from traveling south and to return to their homes or olive groves. We ask you to adhere to these instructions for your safety," Adraee said.