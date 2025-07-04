News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
News Bulletin Reports
04-07-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hopes for a breakthrough in Israel-Syria talks over what Israeli officials described as a potential "security agreement" have faded after a series of military operations carried out by the Israeli army in southern Syria.
According to sources familiar with the ongoing discussions, the Syrian delegation firmly informed Israeli negotiators that Damascus would not sign any deal as long as Israeli forces remained stationed in southern Syria.
A source close to the talks revealed that Syria conditioned its recognition of Israel on Tel Aviv's full adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, the restoration of the pre-civil war status quo that existed before the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory.
However, the Israeli side has taken a hardline position, with officials categorically rejecting any withdrawal from southern Syria, significantly complicating efforts to finalize an initial deal ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.
Despite the setbacks, an Israeli official stated that diplomatic efforts are still underway to reach a phased agreement.
The first phase would be based on the 1974 Disengagement Agreement but could include amendments, such as replacing international forces with American troops or supplementing existing forces with U.S. personnel.
The second, longer-term phase would build on the first and aim to establish formal diplomatic relations between Syria and Israel.
However, Israeli officials acknowledge that this would require much broader negotiations and a comprehensive deal, which appears elusive for now.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Trump
Netanyahu
Syria
Conditions
Israel
Agreement
Next
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
0
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump's proposal for ceasefire with Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump's proposal for ceasefire with Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Syria sets deadline for 'small groups' to join Defense Ministry
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Syria sets deadline for 'small groups' to join Defense Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-17
Ukraine urges its citizens to leave Israel and Iran
World News
2025-06-17
Ukraine urges its citizens to leave Israel and Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
0
Lebanon News
12:36
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
12:36
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
2
Lebanon News
06:13
Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction
Lebanon News
06:13
Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
4
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
Lebanon News
12:25
Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force
5
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel
7
Lebanon News
07:56
UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system
Lebanon News
07:56
UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system
8
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again
Middle East News
03:42
Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More