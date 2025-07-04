Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hopes for a breakthrough in Israel-Syria talks over what Israeli officials described as a potential "security agreement" have faded after a series of military operations carried out by the Israeli army in southern Syria.



According to sources familiar with the ongoing discussions, the Syrian delegation firmly informed Israeli negotiators that Damascus would not sign any deal as long as Israeli forces remained stationed in southern Syria.



A source close to the talks revealed that Syria conditioned its recognition of Israel on Tel Aviv's full adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, the restoration of the pre-civil war status quo that existed before the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory.



However, the Israeli side has taken a hardline position, with officials categorically rejecting any withdrawal from southern Syria, significantly complicating efforts to finalize an initial deal ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.



Despite the setbacks, an Israeli official stated that diplomatic efforts are still underway to reach a phased agreement.



The first phase would be based on the 1974 Disengagement Agreement but could include amendments, such as replacing international forces with American troops or supplementing existing forces with U.S. personnel.



The second, longer-term phase would build on the first and aim to establish formal diplomatic relations between Syria and Israel.



However, Israeli officials acknowledge that this would require much broader negotiations and a comprehensive deal, which appears elusive for now.