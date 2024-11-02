Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its aid distribution efforts in Lebanon, providing food and shelter supplies to displaced families from the South, Beirut, and Baalbek regions.



The relief distributions took place in areas such as Tariq El Jdideh, Naameh and its surrounding areas, and Saida.



Aid efforts Saturday reached approximately 457 families, benefiting over 2,300 individuals.