Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 10:21
Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its aid distribution efforts in Lebanon, providing food and shelter supplies to displaced families from the South, Beirut, and Baalbek regions.
The relief distributions took place in areas such as Tariq El Jdideh, Naameh and its surrounding areas, and Saida.
Aid efforts Saturday reached approximately 457 families, benefiting over 2,300 individuals.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Distribution
Efforts
Displaced
Families
Lebanon
Aid
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
