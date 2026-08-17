Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

Middle East News
17-08-2026 | 06:44
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Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon
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Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

His remarks come as diplomatic efforts to end the war between Washington and Tehran have made little progress.

“The main goal is, and will always be, that Iran not have a nuclear weapon, in any way or in any form,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Reuters

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