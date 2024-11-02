Hezbollah says it has no official sources or close affiliates that provide information

Hezbollah's media relations office issued a statement Saturday clarifying its stance on reports regarding the group having a source disclosing information.



According to the statement, the Al-Hadath channel has repeatedly claimed to receive information from a "source within Hezbollah," particularly regarding the recent Israeli attack in Batroun, northern Lebanon.



The statement emphasized, "Our policy is crystal clear, as we have outlined in previous statements: Hezbollah has no official sources or close affiliates that provide information to Al-Hadath or its affiliates, which are actively and overtly involved in the Zionist propaganda machinery against our resistance and the Lebanese people."