Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

An Israeli military official confirmed Saturday that the Israeli naval commandos captured a senior Hezbollah operative in the coastal city of Batroun in northern Lebanon, subsequently transporting him to Israel for interrogation.



The official stated, "During a special operation led by Shayetet 13 in the Lebanese town of Batroun, a high-ranking Hezbollah operative, an expert in his field, was apprehended."



"The operative has been brought to Israeli territory, where he is currently under investigation," he added.