Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 13:58
High views
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
0min
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

An Israeli military official confirmed Saturday that the Israeli naval commandos captured a senior Hezbollah operative in the coastal city of Batroun in northern Lebanon, subsequently transporting him to Israel for interrogation.

The official stated, "During a special operation led by Shayetet 13 in the Lebanese town of Batroun, a high-ranking Hezbollah operative, an expert in his field, was apprehended." 

"The operative has been brought to Israeli territory, where he is currently under investigation," he added.

