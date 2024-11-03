Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service

Lebanon's caretaker Health Minister, Firas Abiad, revealed that the healthcare sector has suffered significant losses due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, with 179 healthcare workers killed.



He stated that over 40 hospitals have been attacked, 243 ambulances have been targeted, and eight hospitals are now entirely out of service, while seven are partially non-operational.



Speaking to LBCI on Saturday, Abiad announced, "We are launching a program to treat trauma in children at Karantina Hospital in collaboration with the Qatar Red Crescent and UNICEF."



He also addressed the situation at Bar Elias Hospital, explaining, "An international organization initially reopened the hospital but has since left, handing it over to the Ministry of Health. The ministry needs resources to keep it running, so we will partner with a university hospital to ensure its continuous operation. We are also launching a program to cover the cost of emergency care for refugees at all public and some private hospitals."



Abiad noted that while the Beirut port explosion led to large aid volumes, much expired before it could be used.



"This time, for transparency and to prevent waste, we are sorting the aid and distributing it according to the needs of different centers," he said.



He also highlighted a challenge posed by the state's acceptance of aid through international organizations, which he said creates "parallel systems" within Lebanon.



Abiad emphasized that "the UNHCR must assume its responsibilities toward Syrian refugees, and if they wish to assist them directly in Syria, we have no objection."



Additionally, the minister confirmed that 267 cholera tests had been conducted, all of which returned negative results.



He added that the ministry is tracing the source of potential outbreaks and plans to launch a polio vaccination campaign next week.