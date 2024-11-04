Israeli airstrike kills four, injures three in Machgharah

Lebanon News
2024-11-04 | 00:35
0min
Israeli airstrike kills four, injures three in Machgharah

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that four people were killed and three others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Machgharah in the Bekaa Valley on Sunday.

