Israel ramps up Gaza City offensive as Hamas weighs Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-10-2025 | 07:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel ramps up Gaza City offensive as Hamas weighs Trump plan
Hamas' review of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan stretched into a third day on Wednesday, a source close to the militant group said, as other Palestinian factions rejected the proposal and as Israel again bombed Gaza City.
Trump on Tuesday gave Hamas "three or four days" to respond to the plan he outlined this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has backed the proposal to end Israel's almost two-year war with the Palestinian militant group.
"Accepting the plan is a disaster, rejecting it is another, there are only bitter choices here, but the plan is a Netanyahu plan articulated by Trump," a Palestinian official, familiar with Hamas' deliberations with other factions, told Reuters.
"Hamas is keen to end the war and end the genocide and it will respond in the way that serves the higher interests of the Palestinian people," he said, without elaborating.
Reuters
