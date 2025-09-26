News
Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
26-09-2025 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters
Efforts to reach a security pact between Syria and Israel have hit a last-minute snag over Israel's demand that it be allowed to open a "humanitarian corridor" to Syria's southern province of Sweida, four sources familiar with the talks said.
Syria and Israel had come close in recent weeks to agreeing the broad outlines of a pact after months of U.S.-brokered talks in Baku, Paris and London that accelerated in the lead-up to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.
The pact was intended to create a demilitarized zone that would include the province of Sweida, where sectarian violence in July killed hundreds of people from the Druze, an offshoot of Islam.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Humanitarian
Corridor
Reuters
