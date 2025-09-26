Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters

26-09-2025 | 09:31
Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters
Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters

Efforts to reach a security pact between Syria and Israel have hit a last-minute snag over Israel's demand that it be allowed to open a "humanitarian corridor" to Syria's southern province of Sweida, four sources familiar with the talks said.

Syria and Israel had come close in recent weeks to agreeing the broad outlines of a pact after months of U.S.-brokered talks in Baku, Paris and London that accelerated in the lead-up to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

The pact was intended to create a demilitarized zone that would include the province of Sweida, where sectarian violence in July killed hundreds of people from the Druze, an offshoot of Islam.



Reuters
 

