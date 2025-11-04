Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday

Lebanon News
04-11-2025 | 04:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday

Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case, was scheduled to be questioned for the first time by Judge Habib Rizkallah in the lawsuit filed against him by former Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat for “abuse of power.”

Bitar appeared before the judge, but the session was postponed until next Thursday pending notification of the Public Prosecution at the Court of Cassation.

Lebanon News

question

Beirut

blast

investigator

Tarek

Bitar

postponed

Thursday

LBCI Next
Speaker Berri: Hezbollah fully complied with ceasefire, Israel still occupies Lebanese territory
UN chief urges end to 'nightmare of violence' in Sudan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-16

Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-10

UN Council talks on Israel's Qatar strike postponed to Thursday

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-18

Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Beirut Municipality employee arrested over alleged $260,000 embezzlement, State Security says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Samy Gemayel, David Hale discuss Lebanon’s disarmament and negotiation options

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Lebanese Tourism Minister bans alcohol service and admission of minors in tourist establishments

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

FM Rajji meets UK envoy, stresses diplomacy and disarmament under state authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-02

Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
World News
07:53

Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Hearing to question Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar postponed to next Thursday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Israel claims strikes killed two Hezbollah members in Lebanon's south

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More