Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed Monday it had assassinated Riad Rida Ghazzawi, a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, in Sultaniyeh, South Lebanon.



Ghazzawi served as a leader in Hezbollah's Radwan Force, specifically overseeing its anti-tank missile operations. According to the Israeli military, he was involved in planning and carrying out numerous attacks, " including firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli civilians and at Israeli army troops operating in southern Lebanon."