Israel's PM vows response against Iran over airport attack

04-05-2025 | 12:16
Israel&#39;s PM vows response against Iran over airport attack
Israel's PM vows response against Iran over airport attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday promised to respond to Iran at "a time and place of our choosing" over an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

"Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters," Netanyahu wrote on X, reposting a March message by U.S. President Donald Trump also attributing attacks by the Yemeni group to their Iranian backers.

