Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses latest developments with Speaker Berri and PM Mikati

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed recent security developments with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



General Aoun later met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail, where he briefed the prime minister on the internal investigation being conducted by the army command concerning the recent kidnapping incident in Batroun.



The kidnapping case has attracted significant attention, prompting the army to launch an investigation into the matter, aiming to clarify the circumstances and ensure security measures are in place.