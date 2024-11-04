Interior Minister: Investigations are underway regarding the kidnapping in Batroun, with questions to be asked to UNIFIL

Lebanese caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi emphasized that any encroachment on public and private property is prohibited, assuring that the Internal Security Forces (ISF) will address such violations while ensuring the dignity of displaced individuals is upheld.



Speaking at a press conference following a Central Internal Security Council meeting, Mawlawi noted that only minor incidents have occurred since the start of the current displacement crisis in Lebanon.



He highlighted ongoing coordination between security and military agencies to manage the situation effectively.



Mawlawi also mentioned that investigations are underway regarding the recent kidnapping in Batroun, with plans to pose questions to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) about their role and observations in the matter.