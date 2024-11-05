Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments

2024-11-05 | 09:45
Lebanon&#39;s Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments
Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments

Lebanon's Cabinet is set to convene on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the country’s current challenges and unfolding developments.

