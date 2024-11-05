News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan 21°
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon 15°
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments
Lebanon News
2024-11-05 | 09:45
Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments
Lebanon's Cabinet is set to convene on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the country's current challenges and unfolding developments.
Latest News
World News
14:34
Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun: Capitol police
World News
14:34
Man arrested at US Capitol with torch, flare gun: Capitol police
Middle East News
14:23
Hundreds in Tel Aviv protest Israel defense minister's firing: AFP journalist reports
Middle East News
14:23
Hundreds in Tel Aviv protest Israel defense minister's firing: AFP journalist reports
World News
14:13
FBI says fake bomb threats made to US polling stations, sees Russia link -statement
World News
14:13
FBI says fake bomb threats made to US polling stations, sees Russia link -statement
Middle East News
14:06
Israel's Netanyahu says Gideon Saar appointed new foreign minister
Middle East News
14:06
Israel's Netanyahu says Gideon Saar appointed new foreign minister
Lebanon News
13:58
Lebanon's toll rises: Over 3,000 killed amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
13:58
Lebanon's toll rises: Over 3,000 killed amid ongoing Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria's Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel's radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative's abduction
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Iranian president says Israel, backed by West, is 'killing innocent people'
Middle East News
2024-10-11
Iranian president says Israel, backed by West, is 'killing innocent people'
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria's Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Middle East News
11:09
Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
07:24
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39
Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'
Lebanon News
14:39
On LBCI, French ambassador stresses ongoing support for Lebanese sovereignty amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
14:39
On LBCI, French ambassador stresses ongoing support for Lebanese sovereignty amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel's radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative's abduction
Lebanon News
10:56
AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction
Middle East News
16:25
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
Middle East News
16:25
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
Middle East News
15:46
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
Middle East News
15:46
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military post near Maroun El Ras, targets Safed
