Minister Hamie says Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operating normally

Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 02:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister Hamie says Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operating normally
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Minister Hamie says Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport operating normally

Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, announced on Thursday that Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport is operating normally, despite recent concerns. 

Lebanon News

Beirut

Airport

Operating

Lebanon

Minister

Ali Hamie

LBCI Next
Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Israeli strikes cause extensive damage to Tebnine hospital, cluster bomb used in Wadi al Khanazir, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Gaza's Health ministry says war death toll at 43,469

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Israeli strike target Al Athar street in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Israeli strikes cause extensive damage to Tebnine hospital, cluster bomb used in Wadi al Khanazir, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Israeli strike target Al Athar street in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese Army: Israeli strike near Sidon checkpoint injures Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
World News
00:53

Erdogan and Trump discuss strengthening US-Turkey cooperation

LBCI
World News
06:19

Biden set to address nation after Trump's decisive US election win

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:16

Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More