PM Mikati oversees signing of MoU with UNDP on foreign aid coordination

Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 05:37
High views
PM Mikati oversees signing of MoU with UNDP on foreign aid coordination
2min
PM Mikati oversees signing of MoU with UNDP on foreign aid coordination

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati oversaw signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Lebanese government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday at the Grand Serail. 

The agreement aims to enhance the coordination and efficient management of foreign aid.

Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Judge Mahmoud Makieh and UNDP Regional Director for Arab States Abdallah Al Dardari signed the memorandum.

Mikati met with Al Dardari, joined by UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon Blerta Aliko and a UNDP delegation, to discuss ongoing UNDP projects in Lebanon.

After the meeting, Al Dardari commented, “We were honored to meet with the Prime Minister today to discuss Lebanon’s situation and the support UNDP is providing and will continue to provide to the Lebanese government. This support aims to improve the management of aid distribution, strengthen national and local institutions’ capacity to address displacement, and prepare for recovery and reconstruction when the time is right.”

He added, “We also signed a significant agreement today to establish a center for coordinating foreign aid and enhancing its management in Lebanon. This center will support greater coherence among Lebanon’s sectoral policies, particularly industrial and agricultural policies, and contribute to effective crisis management during these challenging times.”

Prime Minister Mikati, Emergency Committee Coordinator, and Environment Minister Nasser Yassin also met with MPs Wael Abou Faour, Bilal Abdallah, and Ms. Dalia Jumblatt to discuss coordinating aid for displaced populations in Mount Lebanon.

Additionally, Mikati received Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekyan, for talks on bilateral relations and regional developments.




