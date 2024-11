The Israeli army, on Friday, claimed that it targeted intelligence and command centers used by Hezbollah operatives in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon



"This evening, Israeli Air Force warplanes targeted Hezbollah command centers used by Hezbollah leaders and operatives within densely populated areas near the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X.



"Hezbollah systematically occupies civilian areas throughout Lebanon to carry out its operations and plans, placing its members and leaders within civilian regions. These activities endanger the safety of Lebanese citizens," he claimed.



Adraee also said that in the past 24 hours, Israeli army forces have "eliminated" dozens of militants in South Lebanon.



"The Air Force also targeted rocket-launch platforms that had earlier fired toward Acre and the Ahihud area. Additionally, the strikes targeted several weapons depots and military facilities in southern Lebanon," he noted.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم مجمعات استخبارات وأخرى لقيادة وسيطرة عمل من داخلها عناصر من حزب الله في مدينة صور جنوب لبنان



🔸أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو مساء اليوم على مقرات قيادة لحزب الله عمل من داخلها قادة وعناصر في حزب الله في قلب المناطق المدنية بالقرب من مدينة صور في جنوب… pic.twitter.com/clXQjyGiYI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 8, 2024