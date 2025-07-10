One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
10-07-2025 | 04:57
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon
0min
One killed, another injured in strike on motorcycle near Mansouri, south Lebanon

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported Thursday that a motorcycle was targeted at the intersection near the southern town of Mansouri in the Tyre district, resulting in one fatality and one injury.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Strike

Mansouri

South Lebanon

